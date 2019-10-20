Home States Tamil Nadu

Three, including two Sri Lankans, arrested for illegal entry in Tamil Nadu

According to sources, A Francis Vanaraj from Pollachi, who had gone to France months ago, tried to enter India via Sri Lanka with the help of two Sri Lankan fishers on Saturday.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

The boat on which the three are alleged to have arrived

The boat on which the three are alleged to have arrived| Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The marine police arrested three men, including two Sri Lankan nationals, for illegally entering Indian waters here on Saturday. Following an inquiry, police identified the Sri Lankan nationals as I Rajendran (45) and B Anthonymuthu (58) from Valvettithurai in Jaffna while the third person was identified as A Francis Vanaraj (32), who hails from Pollachi.

According to sources, Vanaraj, who had gone to France months ago, tried to enter India via Sri Lanka with the help of two Sri Lankan fishers on Saturday. However, all three were arrested.

Fishers in Vedaranyam informed the marine police about a stranded boat without an Indian registration number about six nautical miles from Arukatuthurai. Later, the marine police rounded up the three persons. The men told the police that their boat developed a snag and they were stuck in the sea.  All the three persons did not possess any legal document to enter Indian waters.

The police took them to Vedaranyam Marine Police Station. "We suspect Francis Vanaraj was staying in France beyond his Visa validity period. He didn't try to enter India fearing immigration action. He somehow found a way to go to Sri Lanka and convinced a couple of fishers from Jaffna to take him to India via Vedaranyam" said an investigating officer. A case has been registered against all the three men with further investigation underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu illegal entry Nagapattinam Police Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested Sri Lankan TN entry
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp