Home States Tamil Nadu

Livestock Census: Tamil Nadu has highest poultry population in country

Tamil Nadu tops the list in poultry population in the country, thanks to higher consumption of eggs and chicken in the State, Kerala and Karnataka.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

The total number of poultry in the State increased to 12.08 crore in 2019 as against 11.73 crore in 2012.(Photo | Reuters)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu tops the list in poultry population in the country, thanks to higher consumption of eggs and chicken in the State, Kerala and Karnataka. The total number of poultry in the State increased to 12.08 crore in 2019 as against 11.73 crore in 2012, revealed the provisional report of 20th Livestock Census released by Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying last week.

According to AKP Chinraj, president, Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers’ Association, per day production of commercial eggs in the State is 3.75 crore, of which 3.2 crore are sold in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “About 35 lakh eggs a day are supplied to government for noon meal scheme. A better commercial demand, reasonable farming cost and better yield are primary reasons for expansion of the industry,” he said.
Besides, a higher supply of broiler chicks to Kerala is another reason for huge poultry population. The State produces 11 to 12 lakh broiler chicks per day of which more than 40 per cent is being supplied to Kerala.

K. Mani, Dean, College of Poultry Production and Management, Hosur, said since Andhra was bifurcated into two, Tamil Nadu which always stood second, topped. “A substantial share of chicks and eggs produced is supplied to Kerala. About 56 lakh chicks produced through backyard poultry in rural parts is also another reason for the trend,” he said.

Higher consumption of egg will result in better health indicators in another few years. “While the per capita production of egg (per person for a year) at national level is 80, in Tamil Nadu it is 100,” he said.

Livestock survey which is conducted every five years was done by Tamil Nadu Livestock Development Agency (TNLDA) of Animal husbandry department. A senior official from Animal husbandry department said, “The Centre has given a provisional report with details of top 10 States. We are awaiting for the detailed report within a month, only after which population growth of other animals, including cattle, can be confirmed.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
poultry population
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp