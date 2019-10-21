Home States Tamil Nadu

Workers in demand at farm lands

As samba transplantation works peaks in the delta region, farmers are finding it hard to find agricultural workers.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Following the arrival of the northeast monsoon, samba works intensified in the district.

Following the arrival of the northeast monsoon, samba works intensified in the district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As samba transplantation works peaks in the delta region, farmers are finding it hard to find agricultural workers. Without workers, many farmers are now using machines and the  System of Rice Intensification (SRI) technique. So far, 20,000 hectares have been transplanted with samba paddy in the delta blocks.

Following the arrival of the northeast monsoon, samba works intensified in the district. According to the Agriculture department, paddy transplant has been done on 20,000 out of the targetted 36,000 hectares in the delta blocks in the past month. It is expected the remaining 15,000 hectares in the delta region and 5,000 hectares in non-delta blocks would be done within the next 10 days.

“Farmers have to transplant their crops by the end of October to harvest in February. If this is delayed, farmers may struggle for proper irrigation in the final stages. Farmers are speeding up transplantation works so they can be completed in the next 10 days,” said Rajeshwaran, Deputy Director, Agriculture department, Tiruchy.

Over 80 per cent of farmers here have adopted the SRI technique and the rest are using traditional methods. Of them, more than 50 per cent are using farm machinery and the rest manual plantation methods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
samba works transplantation works agricultural workers
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp