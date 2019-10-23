Home States Tamil Nadu

Monsoon likely to regain intensity from October 25

As expected, Tamil Nadu missed predicted extreme rainfall spells, under the influence of the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal due the western disturbance.

Published: 23rd October 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 05:15 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As expected, Tamil Nadu mispredicted extreme rainfall spells, under the influence of the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal due the western disturbance.

The red alert issued by the IMD turned out to be ‘over cautious’ with the State receiving only moderate showers. However, the northeast monsoon is likely to regain intensity from October 25 and weather models are forecasting formation of another low pressure area in Bay of Bengal. 

The met department bulletin confirmed, on Tuesday, a low pressure area has formed over Southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts, but, “It is very likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move North-northwestwards towards Andhra coast.”

Officials said on Wednesday, heavy rainfall is likely to limit to Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram. It is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai. “Moderate rain/thundershowers is likely to continue, heavy at times. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.”

Tamil Nadu has got 6% excess rainfall, receiving 126.3 mm as against normal 119 mm. Chennai got 14% excess for the period, October 1 to 22. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, Pamban and Mandapam received a whopping 18 cm of rainfall. Many areas in Chennai and surrounding areas received heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 3 cm.

Comments

