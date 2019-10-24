Action if 'Murasoli' land falls under Panchami category: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said action will be taken if the premises of DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli' here fell under the category of "Panchami," land assigned for the Scheduled Castes people.

Days after a row heightened between the DMK and ruling party's ally PMK over the issue, the Chief Minsiter, answering a question said, "If it is a panchami land, action will be taken, it will be probed."

The PMK had alleged that a government students hostel for the Scheduled Castes had functioned at the same location where 'Murasoli' came up later and that this piece of land originally came under the 'Panchami' classification.

Over a hundred years ago, the British India government had allotted lands to Scheduled Caste people to help improve their lot.

Seeking to rebut the allegation, DMK chief M K Stalin had released a 'patta' for the Murasoli land and PMK chief Ramadoss had sought the original parent documents and the accusation and counter accusation continued.

Meanwhile, a BJP functionary submitted a petition to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeking an investigation following which the national body has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government.

To another question, Palaniswami said acceding to Tamil Nadu government's plea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in a "historic measure sanctioned as many as six medical colleges in a single stroke to the state.

" The new facilities will come up in Tirupur, Namakkal, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Nilgiris and Ramanathapuram districts and the Centre and State will together work to set them up, he said adding "on behalf of the people, I thank the Prime Minister."