Home States Tamil Nadu

Kidnapping case accused dies of custodial torture?

A 22-year-old youngster, who was recently arrested by the Avaniapuram Police for allegedly kidnapping a 23-year-old MBA graduate, died at the Government Rajaji Hospital on Friday.

Published: 26th October 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 22-year-old youngster, who was recently arrested by the Avaniapuram Police for allegedly kidnapping a 23-year-old MBA graduate, died at the Government Rajaji Hospital on Friday. Balamurugan, the accused, was admitted to the hospital three days back. He was arrested on October 21 by one of the three special teams formed by Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham to probe the kidnapping of Parthiban, a resident of Villapuram.   

Parthiban was allegedly kidnapped by Balamurugan along with his associates R Saravanan and C Murugan. They held him hostage for a day in Kovilpatti and demanded a ransom of `15 lakh from his parents. Parthiban’s father is a retired army personnel and his mother was a teacher. Balamurugan is said to have released Parthiban from his custody on October 21, hours after which he and two of his associates were arrested. 

Subsequently, five others were also arrested in connection with the case. On October 22, Tuesday, Balamurugan was admitted to the Trauma Care Centre of the GH with a knee injury. The following day he was shifted to the Intensive Respiratory Care Unit. Hospital Dean K Vanitha said the accused had suffered patella fracture (on the kneecap) and respiratory arrest. Despite being put on life support, his condition deteriorated over the days, she said. 

On Thursday, judicial magistrates visited Balamurugan at the hospital to record his statement. Meanwhile, his relatives started a protest outside the GH, claiming he had been subjected to custodial torture. Balamurugan’s mother said the family was neither informed about his arrest nor that he had been hospitalised.On Friday, Balamurugan’s father moved the High Court bench, seeking an investigation by a judicial magistrate into the death. He also appealed for the postmortem to be videotaped.

Dad wants Balamurugan autopsy to be videotaped

Balamurugan's family was up in arms on Friday, after he died at the GRH. His mother alleged that she learnt about her son's arrest and death from media reports. "The police department did not bother about informing us," she said. District Revenue Officer P Selvaraj held talks with the family members and assured appropriate action, following which they dispersed from the GH premises. 

Meanwhile, hearing a petition filed by Balamurugan's father, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Avaniyapuram Police Inspector to preserve CCTV footage of the station recorded between October 20 and 22, and hand over the same to the Madurai Police Commissioner. 

Muthukaruppan, the petitioner, prayed for a series of directions -- videotaping his son's postmortem, transferring the case to CBI, and an inquiry by a judicial magistrate. However, when the case was taken up, the government pleader claimed Balamurugan was still alive. The court then said that in case of Balamurugan's death, his postmortem has to be videotaped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
custodial torture Custodial death
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp