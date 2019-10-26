Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, Chinese envoy thank CM Palaniswami for Mamallapuram meet

Modi also conveyed his appreciation for the excellent arrangements by Tamil Nadu government, people of the State, cultural, social and political outfits.

Published: 26th October 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami receives petitions at his residence in Salem | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, have conveyed their good wishes to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and appreciated the excellent arrangements by Tamil Nadu government for welcoming Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for the informal summit at Mamallapuram.  

“The arrangements made for welcoming the Chinese President and the hospitality extended to the leader of our neighbouring country have reflected our culture and tradition. The informal summit that took place at Mamallapuram has become an unforgettable experience for me as well as the Chinese President,” the Prime Minister said in his letter to Chief Minister. 

Modi also conveyed his appreciation for the excellent arrangements by Tamil Nadu government, people of the State, cultural, social and political outfits. Chinese Ambassador too conveyed his appreciation to the Chief Minister and thanked him for the excellent arrangements for welcoming Xi Jinping and the cultural programmes all through the way the President passed through till Mamallapuram. The Ambassador also promised to strengthen further the cultural exchanges between people of India and China. 

