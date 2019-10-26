Home States Tamil Nadu

Why did rescue experts fail to pull up Sujith from the borewell?

They also advised rescue officials in future not to resort to digging parallel borewells as a solution as there are high chances that it may worsen the fate of those stuck inside them.

Published: 26th October 2019 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF team arrives to save Sujith in Tiruchy.

NDRF team arrives to save Sujith in Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS, MK Ashok Kumar)

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Experts involved in the operation to rescue Sujith say that the toddler’s gentle hands and the humid conditions inside the borewell made it difficult for them as the ropes with knots slipped from his hands as they tried to lift him up. 

They also advised rescue officials in future not to resort to digging parallel borewells as a solution as there are high chances that it may worsen the fate of those stuck inside them.

Starting from 8 pm on Friday night, a three-man team led by Daniel spearheaded the rescue operation. Daniel, who retrieves items from borewells as a profession, devised his own method to rescue babies who are struck inside narrow tunnels.

Speaking to TNIE, Daniel said “In the case of Sujith, he was already inside the borewell for more than three hours by the time I arrived. The surface was rocky and wet. Also, the temperature inside the hole made the baby sweat a lot. The sweat became a major hindrance in our rescue operations as the knots kept slipping away."

Sridhar, another expert from Coimbatore who works in an engineering college, came to the site with his own indigenous equipment. Instead of using knots like Daniel, Sridhar uses a tool named the ‘gripper’ to hold the baby’s hands tight so that he could be pulled up. However, this too failed to help.

Sridhar firmly advised rescue officials not to dig borewells as the first method of recovery. “If you dig another hole or pit, the borewell soil would further get loosened. This will result in soil falling on the baby or the baby going deeper. The safest way to rescue a baby is through the borewell hole only, using some sort of equipment,” he stated.

He also said that people must check on whether their unused borewells are properly closed.

“We have to cover the borewell opening with a cement concrete box and set up a small fence around it. It would cost just Rs 3000. If we do it, then safety is assured,” he added.

Meanwhile, another expert, Venkatesh from Namakkal, tried to let his machine inside the borewell hole using a pulley. Unfortunately, the diameter of the equipment proved to be larger than the borewell’s as it moved further inside. So the equipment could not even reach Sujith.

As these efforts failed, earthmovers were used to dig a pit near the borewell to rescue the boy. Because of this, the boy who was stuck at 27 ft went further down to 70 ft. This made the rescue operation even more challenging.

The state government had cracked the whip on the owners of open borewells four years ago. In 2014, the collectors were instructed to ensure there were no open unused borewells in their districts. In 2015, the state government formulated rules for granting permits for the sinking of wells following a similar incident. 

Also, the Supreme Court in 2010 issued directions like erection of signboards near borewells and barbed wire fencing around it. 

The apex court directed the village panchayat to monitor borewell safety in rural areas and municipal corporations in urban areas.

The court clearly said that if a borewell was abandoned, a certificate must be obtained from the concerned authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu borewell Sujith Wilson Save Sujith TN borewell horror
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • vinod sarwade
    This again again proves how callous and careless we are for the safety of our children.We do not care or seek protection and safety of our children around their environment and surroundings. That sense just does not come to us.We are real barbarians but masquerading as the great civilization. Shame on us.There is no wonder out side India
    11 days ago reply
Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp