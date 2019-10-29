Home States Tamil Nadu

TN borewell tragedy: Sujith's father remains stoic, mother breaks down

Hundreds of people from surrounding villages swamped the Fathima Puthur village crematorium on Tuesday morning to pay their final respects to Sujith Wilson.

Published: 29th October 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sujith Wilson, seen in his mother's hands, with his elder brother and father.

Sujith Wilson, seen holding his mother's hand, with his elder brother and father.

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

It was at 2:15 am that Sujith Wilson, the two-year-old who fell into a 600-feet borewell on October 25, was declared dead. His father, Britto Arogiyaraj, was given an indication in advance that the chances of rescuing his son might be bleak. Upon receiving the tragic news of Sujith's death, he remained stoic, while his wife broke down. 

Sujith's inconsolable mother, Kalamary, who had not been eating well throughout the 80-hour-ordeal was reportedly given a sleeping pill on Monday night to ensure that she got some rest.

While tragic news awaited thousands of people who woke up on Tuesday morning to check on Sujith's status, it also meant Kalamary's worst fears were tragically playing out with officials confirming that she had no opportunity to see her son even for one last time. 

As soon as she woke up, she ran towards the borewell crying loudly.

"Though we had given her updates about the rescue operation, she didn't realise that her biggest fear was waiting on the other side when she woke up. The medicine was given to make sure she got enough rest," said a senior official.  

ALSO WATCH | TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried​

With her health condition already severe, Karur MP Jothimani made sure she held back Kalamary and provided her with moral support. 

While the mother was shocked, officials confirmed that Britto Arogiyaraj was properly updated.

"He has been helping with the rescue operation and he also suggested ideas. All the updates have been provided to him without any delay. There is no communication lapse." added the officer.

The father also accompanied officials who took Sujith's body to the Manapparai government hospital. 

ALSO READ | TN borewell horror: Why Sujith rescue mission took so long?

Explaining why such a decision was taken, J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Revenue, said, "Sujith's body became highly decomposed and dismembered. So, we ordered to recover the body and submit the report."

The mother had reportedly almost fainted when she arrived at the nearby Fatima Puthur village to watch her son's burial. She is currently being provided medical assistance to ensure her well being.

Sujith's mother, Kalamary, at the burial ground on October 29. (Photo | EPS)

Hundreds of people from surrounding villages swamped the Fathima Puthur village burial ground on Tuesday morning to pay their final respects to Sujith.

The toddler had fallen into a 600-feet borewell in front of his house on Friday night while playing with his cousins. While Sujith was initially spotted at a depth of five feet, he later sank as low as 100 feet.

ALSO READ: TN borewell tragedy: From celebrities to politicians, condolences pour in for baby Sujith

On Monday, a heavy German-made drilling machine was deployed to dig a parallel shaft to reach the boy stuck at a depth of 88 feet, but rescue efforts were hampered by the combination of rocky soil and rain.

(With inputs from online desk)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sujith TN baby borewell Tamil Nadu Sujith Wilson Borewell Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu borewell tragedy TN borewell tragedy
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp