Don’t allow protests on hospital premises, deans told

The communication comes in the wake of ongoing doctors strike across the State. 

Published: 30th October 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors protesting at Rajiv Gandhi GH in Chennai on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director of Medical Education, additional charge, R Narayanababu, has sent a circular to all deans of medical colleges and heads of institutions, under the directorate instructing them to file a police complaint if any protest is organised on the hospital premises. The communication comes in the wake of ongoing doctors strike across the State. 

The DME also instructed them not to allow unauthorised, unorganised pandal inside hospitals and college premises. Any such structures inside the campus should be evicted immediately. It is also instructed to lodge complaint with outpost police station or nearby police station to prevent unauthorised gathering or protest against the government, and protect doctors who are attending duty, the circular said.  

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh also wrote a letter to Director-General of Police (DGP) and also city police Commissioner on Monday seeking protection to all government hospitals and government medical college hospitals.

