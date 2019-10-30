Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, three-year-old boy dies after falling into rainwater harvesting pit in Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, he was playing near the house but did not return for a long time. His family members went in search and to their shock found him inside a rainwater harvesting pit dug by his grandfather

Three-year-old Ruthran.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A three-year-old boy died after falling into a rainwater harvesting pit near his grandfather's house in Ondipulinayakanu in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. 

Police said the boy Ruthran, a resident of Kovilpatti, was visiting his grandfather Manikandan's house 11 km away in Ondipulinayakanu. On Wednesday morning around 6.30 am, he was playing near the house, but did not return for a long time.

His family members went searching for him and to their shock found him inside a rainwater harvesting pit dug by his grandfather ten feet from the house. Due to continuous rain, the 5 feet deep and 3 feet wide pit had been filled with water.

He was immediately rushed to the Amathur Government Hospital where doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Police said Ruthran was the son of a lorry driver Thirumurthy and his wife Nethradevi. The couple have another son Govindan, who is five. 

Amathur police have registered a case and investigations are on. 

