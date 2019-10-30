TN Bill to safeguard contract farming gets President’s approval

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: President Ramnath Kovind has given assent to the Tamil Nadu Bill that puts in place a policy framework and institutional mechanism on agricultural produce and livestock contract farming, said a release from the State government.

TN Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2019, adopted by Assembly in February, is the first-of-its-kind legislation assuring farm income, said the release.

The Bill, aimed at benefiting marginal farmers, has also been published in the gazette. “While at national level, there is no exclusive legislation regarding contract farming, the government has come up with this law,” said the release. The Bill allows protection to farmers to carry out transaction of their farm or livestock produce with a processing firm on the rates arrived at on the date of entering into the contract.