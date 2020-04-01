3 teams for counselling to COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: To manage anxiety and isolation during quarantine, mental health professionals in Coimbatore have formed three teams to provide counselling to people affected with COVID- 19 and to those who have symptoms of the virus. “The teams consist of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

They will be providing information on COVID-19 and psychological interventions from 9am- 12pm, 3pm-6pm and 6pm- 9pm. They will provide counselling in Tamil, English and Malayalam,” said a member of the team. Interested persons can contact Thangam, a psychiatrist at 83444-92826 between 9am to 12pm. Likewise, Senthil (psychologist) will be available at 94420 19086 between 3pm and 6pm.

Moreover, Mahesh, a psychiatric social worker can be contacted at 97870 02687 between 6pm and 9pm. For child-related information, reach Mohan Prasath (a psychiatric social worker) at 98948 44541.