STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

42 of 57 positive cases are in Tirunelveli and Namakkal

Streets where patients live are being sealed off by police; essential goods to be door-delivered; efforts on to trace 300-odd others who returned from Delhi

Published: 01st April 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting outside Anna Government Siddha Hospital for a herbal syrup, which they believe can fight the virus | D SAMPATH KUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the single-largest increase yet, 57 people in Tamil Nadu tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Leading the list was Namakkal with a whopping 24 positive cases. According to officials, all of these people had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. Four more persons from the district, who attended the event, are stuck in Delhi and have not returned yet due to the lockdown. “We received a list with names of people who attended the Delhi event. Their blood samples were taken for tests and results on Tuesday confirmed they were positive.

Twenty of them are within the city limits including from Melapalayam, three are from Kalakkad and one from Valliyur,” said District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish. “We are trying to inspect if there are any more people who visited Delhi, whose names are not in the list.” The Collector announced Melapalayam as an isolated zone.People here have been asked to stay put at their home; essential goods will be delivered to them by the Corporation officials. The police here have been asked to patrol the streets regularly. 

18 positive in Namakkal
A total of 18 people from Namakkal tested positive on Tuesday -- 12 in Namakkal, one in Paramathi Velur and five in Rasipuram. “A total of 20 persons from here went for the Delhi event. We tracked them down, quarantined them and performed tests. Of them, 18 have tested positive for the virus,” said District Collector K Megraj. All 18 have been shifted to isolation wards. 

Following this, the district administration has banned the entry of people into seven streets in Namakkal, where these 14 people were residing. “About 10,000 people are staying in these streets. Instructions have been given to them not to step out unless necessary,” Namakkal SP Ara Arularasu said. Apart from this, six more persons who participated in the conference at New Delhi were also admitted in government Rasipuram hospital. Six streets where they were living are also cordoned off. Their test results will arrive in the next few days. 

Two in Madurai
Two men from Narimedu in Madurai, who attended the event, have tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to six. Officials estimate that a total of 28 persons from Madurai could have attended the event. The Centre had sent a list of 28 names, confirmed District Collector TG Vinay. 
“By Sunday, 10 of them were traced and isolated. Two of those 10 have tested positive,” said Vinay. However, the duo is asymptomatic as of now. “Of the balance 18, a few have not returned from Delhi. Others are untraceable as their mobile phones have been switched off. We are making efforts to establish contact,” he said.   

Three in Villupuram
Three new cases have been reported here, all of them who attended the Delhi event. The area around their residences has been sealed by the police, and public entry restricted. Test results of 13 more persons in isolation wards are awaited. “Health department has taken control of wards 6,7, and 8 in the municipality, from where the three persons hail,” said Minister C Ve Shanmugam.

One person has tested positive in Tiruvannamalai, the first case in the district. He was working in a textile showroom at the Phoenix Mall in Chennai. A 25-year-old woman from Ariyalur, who also works at the mall, tested positive a few days back and it’s suspected that this man could have contracted the disease from his colleague. A native of Vellandhal in Tiruvannamalai, the 28-year-old man returned to his village on March 16 (Monday). He later developed fever, and for three days had a sore throat. Following the symptoms, he was admitted to the isolation treatment ward at Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital here on March 28 (Saturday), Collector said. (With inputs from Tirunelveli, Namakkal, Madurai, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai) 

Madurai:  Attended: 28 Quarantined : 10
Coimbatore: Attended: 82 from Coimbatore, including Pollachi, Mettupalayam, and Anamalai.
Mettupalayam: Attended and home quarantined: 28 
Tirupur: Home quarantine: 39 
Karur: Quarantined:  30
Nagercoil: Attended: 7
Puducherry : Attended and home quarantined: 17
Thanjavur: Attended: still not known Quarantined: 13 Tiruvarur:  Quarantined: 16 
Dindigul: Attended: 90
Quarantined: 25 
Nagercoil: Attended: 7  Tenkasi: Quarantined: 37
Tenkasi: 8, Chennai: 10
Sivagang: Quarantined: 25
Tiruchy: Attended: 37
Villupuram: Quarantined: 3

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Namakkal Namakkal COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp