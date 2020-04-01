STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nine persons in Tamil Nadu's Madurai test positive for COVID-19

Close to 330 health officials, Anganwadi workers and other field staff have been deployed to monitor the areas. 

Published: 01st April 2020 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

FFor representational purposes (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Nine persons from Madurai who had attended the religious congregation held in Delhi have been tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district has now risen to 15.

Earlier, on Tuesday, two attendees of the congregation hailing from Narimedu in corporation limit were tested positive.

While they are quarantined in an undisclosed facility near Thoppur, the nine who have been tested positive on Wednesday are isolated in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), said the District Collector T G Vinay.

Of the nine men, six were from Melur municipality limit and are of the age 36, 40, 43, 48, 52 and 55. Another three men from Elumalai in Peraiyur town panchayat limit are of the age 49, 57 and 60 respectively. 

"Around 2,714 households with a population of 10,448 in Melur, 7,957 households with a population of 31,828 in Elumalai have been contained and monitored by a team of 207 officials from health and other departments.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"During the containment process, nine persons hailing from Melur have been identified with minor symptoms. They are currently under home quarantine. If the symptoms persist, they will be admitted at GRH and samples would be sent for swab tests," Collector said.

The containment measures have also been extended to around 14,500 households with a population of 73,156 in Narimedu, 21,300 households with a population of 80,161 in Anna Nagar and 16,837 households with a population of 75,457 in Thapalthandhi Nagar.

Close to 330 health officials, Anganwadi workers and other field staff have been deployed to monitor the areas. 

While two-kilometre radius of main containment and a three-kilometre buffer area has been covered in the rural limit. And one-kilometre radius of the main containment and two-kilometre buffer area has been covered in the urban limit.

Other active cases include the family members, wife and two sons of the deceased COVID - 19 patient from Anna Nagar, a 60-year-old man from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar and two other men from Narimedu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madurai Coronavirus cases Nizamuddin congregation Tamil Nadu delhi coronavirus updates COVID 19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp