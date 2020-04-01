Twitterati hails Palaniswami for quick action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: COVID-19 has made a lot of people active on social media, including political leaders. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who was tweeting about various measures being initiated by his government became very active following the lockdown. He has been getting appreciation in the past few days from Twitterati for his quick responses and action taken on people’s issues.

On Monday, Palaniswami informed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through a tweet that 300 Tamils were stranded in two locations in his State and requested assistance for them. Responding to his tweet, Ratnagiri police in Maharashtra tweeted that their patrolling vehicle has been sent to the locations. Uddhav Thackeray also tweeted that his government would ensure the safety of the stranded Tamils. Palaniswami also monitors the work of his Cabinet colleagues and District Collectors.

He tweeted his appreciation for Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani who had come to the rescue of 175 workers in Coimbatore district. Similarly, Palaniswami also appreciated the work of Tiruppur Collector K Vijay Karthikeyan. When Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan made a request to save the fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were stranded at the Chennai Port, Palaniswami took immediate action to extend necessary assistance to the fishermen and tweeted Kalyan that they were safe. Kalyan and his fans thanked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for the timely help.