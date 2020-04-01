Two from Puducherry who attended Nizamuddin congregation test positive for COVID-19 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two persons who attended the Delhi Nizamuddin congregation have tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry.

Among them is a 58-year-old and 31-year-old male, both belonging to Ariyankuppam area of Puducherry, Director of Heath and Family Welfare Dr Mohan Kumar said.

Both are in isolation ward of TB hospital. They are being shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, which has been made into an exclusive COVID-19 treatment hospital.

Another person who attended the same congregation from the same Ariyankuppam area has tested negative.

This is the first case in Puducherry region of the UT taking the tally of total COVID-19 cases in the UT to three. The first case of the UT that of a woman was in Mahe region, an enclave in Kerala. The woman has recovered.

Now the test reports of another two persons in Puducherry and four persons in Karaikal who attended Nizamuddin congregation are awaited.