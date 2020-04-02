Essential service employees paste stickers on their vehicles

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: To avoid getting caught by the police monitoring people roaming on the streets, officials of banking and health department sectors have pasted stickers on their vehicles indicating that they are 'essential services'. In recent times, police have been catching hold of people unnecessarily venturing out on streets and giving them novel punishments. And even those who step out for a valid reason are let go only after a lot of explanation. To avoid such situations, officials pasted stickers, which mentioned the place of employment ad a tag of 'essential services'.

"We are hearing about incidents from all over the country where police are punishing even those who go out for valid reason, even before enquiring them.

Hence, to indicate that we are 'essential services', we have pasted stickers," said Aravindan, a health official.

Few bank employees said that they resorted to this idea after suggestion from police officials themselves. "On my way to bank on Monday morning, I was caught by a police official. Though I explained to him that I was a part of the essential service sector, I was made to wait for more than 20 minutes. Finally, he advised me to paste sticker on my vehicle for them to easily identify and let me go," said a nationalized bank official.

It is also to be noted that the State government recently passed an order which allowed district officials to issue vehicle passes to those in essential services workforce.

A senior police official said, "As bank and health sector is allowed to function, those working there can use stickers on vehicles. However, they must provide valid identification proof from the employer to avoid action. Sticker alone is no enough."