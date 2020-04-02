From now, Collectors alone can issue movement passes in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Thursday directed that from now on only District Collectors can issue movement passes to people who are in need to travel to places other than where they stay for emergency reasons like death, hospitalisation and marriages.

This move comes after taking note of the fact that too many people are on the roads despite a Statewide lockdown is in force to prevent the spread of coronavirus,

For Chennai district, Corporation Commissioner is the authority to issue the passes. The movement passes will be issued only after due verification to control public movement.

A few days ago, powers were delegated to Tahsildar and Deputy Commissioners for issuing movement passes. The Chief Secretary, in his communication to the Collectors and all Municipal Commissioners, said the arrangement did not work satisfactorily as too many people were on the roads.