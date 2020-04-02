STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin of COVID-19 patient who went to Tablighi meet in Delhi tests positive in Puducherry

Three people from Puducherry who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. While two are from Ariyankuppam, one is from Thiruvandarkoil.

The Puducherry beach road lies deserted amid the COVID-19 lockdown (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry taking the total number of affected persons to five in the Union Territory. Of these, one patient in Mahe region of the UT has been discharged while four active cases remain under treatment.

A middle-aged woman who tested positive on Thursday is a close relative of a COVID-19 infected person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi. She is from Ariyankuppam and has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), director of health services Dr Mohan Kumar told the media.

Out of the seven samples sent for testing from Karaikal region, which includes four who participated in the Delhi conference, six samples have come out negative.

It may be noted that three persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. While two are from Ariyankuppam, one is from Thiruvandarkoil.

At present 22 suspected cases of COVID-19 have been admitted to the IGMCRI in addition to the four confirmed COVID-19 cases under treatment.

Besides, 2851 people remain home quarantined, which includes 1274 in Puducherry, 436 in Karaikal, 568 in Mahe and 584 in Yanam.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who visited Ariyankuppam along with Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, said that 1000 families have been home quarantined  and they are being provided with vegetables, milk and other essentials at their home by the administration.

