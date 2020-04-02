Palaniswami expresses concern over people’s apathy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed concern over the people’s apathy towards the State lockdown in force to prevent the spread of COVID-19, despite repeated warnings from the State government.

“We are implementing the lockdown to ensure the prevention of spread of the coronavirus. The public should understand this. But, without doing so, many are loitering around. Till now, the world has lost over 42,000 lives because of the pandemic. It is not an issue concerning an individual alone. Only if all of us act together, we can contain the disease,” the Chief Minister told reporters here.

Responding to a question, he renewed his appeal to those who attended that Tablighi Jamaat’s conference in Delhi to voluntarily subject themselves to the treatment. If they take treatment at an earlier stage, there are possibilities for cure, he said. Asked whether the participants of Maha Shivarathri festival in Isha Yoga Center at Coimbatore would be screened for COVID-19, Palaniswami said, “If they have any symptoms, they will be screened too. Without any symptom, we can’t say anything.”

On whether the lockdown period would be extended beyond April 14, he said decision in this regard could be taken only by the Union government. Earlier, he visited the Amma canteens at Foreshore Estate and Kamarajar road in Mylapore, and inspected the quality of food being served there. He also spoke to the visitors about the same.