Tamil Nadu firms step up assistance in battle against pandemic

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: From spray cannons for disinfectants to power gensets for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, Tamil Nadu-based companies are contributing in their own way in the fight against COVID-19.
TVS Motor Company, for instance, has made a contribution of Rs 5 crore towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19. This is in addition to the Rs 25 crore pledged by the company to the PM’s Relief Fund (PM-CARES).

Alongside these contributions, the Srinivasan Services Trust (the CSR arm of TVS Motors) is making and supplying 1 million protective face masks for essential service providers within the state. The trust is also deploying vehicles and disinfectants to municipalities in the state while also running factory kitchens at its manufacturing units in Hosur and Padi. The cooked meals are supplied to all essential care workers in the vicinity, from police personnel and municipal staff to healthcare workers. The trust has also handed over a vehicle equipped with a disinfectant Spray Cannon to the Corporation of Chennai.

Meawhile, commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland says it is working closely with the state health department and is supplying protective equipment like 3-ply masks, N95 masks, disposable gloves, liquid handwash, sanitisers and body suits for health service personnel. It is also providing disinfectants, protective chemical guard suits (pant, shirt, and hood) and chemical protection goggles for sanitation staff. Besides this, it has deployed ten vehicles with drivers for use by the health department.

Other initiatives by Ashok Leyland includes the shipping gensets to the Tiruvallur General Hospital and the 150-bed special ward of the Madurai Medical College. “We shall work with the Government at every step and stay supportive of all their initiatives in the coming days,” said Balachandar N V, President – HR, Ashok Leyland. Meanwhile, CavinKare has launched 2ml sanitizer sachets priced at Rs 1. “While it generally takes 6 to 18 months for developing a new product, it is because of our R&D team, that we were able to make this quality sanitiser available in just two weeks,” said C K Ranganathan, chairman, CavinKare.

