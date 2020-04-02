Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Thoothukudi, houses of government doctors disinfected

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Thoothukudi on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the district to five.

The patients who tested positive are two men from Kayathar and Azhwarthirunagari respectively. The district administration has created containment zones of eight km around the residences of the patients.

The district has also disinfected all the houses in Kayalpattinam where two government hospital doctors reside.

The houses of the doctors -- a Kayalpattinam GH doctor and Pitchivilai PHC doctor -- were also disinfected.

The Kayalpattinam GH doctor and the husband of the Pitchivilai PHC doctor had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in March.

The officials had also traced those treated by the government doctors.

Meanwhile, the district administration has locked down the Kayalpattinam municipality area and conducted door-to-door inspection after two persons were isolated as they participated in the Delhi meet.

It may be noted that over 450 persons with a history of travel to foreign countries have been home quarantined.

In the meantime, the employees of the nationalised banks working in Kayalpattinam expressed concerns about operating the banks.