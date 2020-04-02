STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Thoothukudi, houses of government doctors disinfected

The Kayalpattinam GH doctor and the husband of the Pitchivilai PHC doctor had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in March.

Published: 02nd April 2020 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Youngsters in Perambur spraying turmeric water on the road as a precautionary measure.

Youngsters in Perambur spraying turmeric water on the road as a precautionary measure. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Thoothukudi on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the district to five.

The patients who tested positive are two men from Kayathar and Azhwarthirunagari respectively. The district administration has created containment zones of eight km around the residences of the patients.

The district has also disinfected all the houses in Kayalpattinam where two government hospital doctors reside.

The houses of the doctors -- a Kayalpattinam GH doctor and Pitchivilai PHC doctor -- were also disinfected.

The Kayalpattinam GH doctor and the husband of the Pitchivilai PHC doctor had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in March.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The officials had also traced those treated by the government doctors. 

Meanwhile, the district administration has locked down the Kayalpattinam municipality area and conducted door-to-door inspection after two persons were isolated as they participated in the Delhi meet.

It may be noted that over 450 persons with a history of travel to foreign countries have been home quarantined.

In the meantime, the employees of the nationalised banks working in Kayalpattinam expressed concerns about operating the banks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu coronavirus positive cases COVID 19 coronavirus Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat Delhi
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp