COVID-19: Village sets up check posts to curb movement

ARIYALUR: Residents of Pudukkudi in Ariyalur have erected their own check posts and appointed persons to sit near them to maintain a register on who enters and leaves the village. Anyone entering the village has to wash their hands for which a vessel of water and soap have been kept near the check posts.

With the 21-day lockdown, many people come out of their houses and go to the town to buy essentials. Village panchayat president A Rajendran came up with the idea of the check posts at all roads leading to Pudukkudi. Locals going outside must register their name and phone number in a notebook. They are urged to return before 2.30 pm. From Wednesday, if a resident fails to return by that time, they would not be allowed into the village.

Rajendran said, “While people of our village are going out to buy essentials, outsiders are also visiting their relatives here. As there is a high risk of coronavirus infection, we ask each and every person to register their names before entering or leaving the village with the timings. This makes it easier to trace their history in case of need. We are also spraying disinfectant across the village.”