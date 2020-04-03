Operators in huge loss as 24L goods vehicles off road in South

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: With about 24 lakh carrier trucks in the southern States going off road owing to coronavirus outbreak, transportation of goods have been completely stalled, except for essentials. “Twenty four lakh goods vehicles have stopped operation in the southern States because of the lockdown,” GR Shanmugappa, general secretary of South Indian Motor Transport Association (SIMTA) told TNIE. Only 6,000 trucks are being operated across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to carry essentials, he said.

In Tamil Nadu, about 4.5 lakh goods vehicles have ceased to operate ever since the lockdown. According to MR Kumarasamy, president of State Lorry Owners Federation-Tamil Nadu (SFLOA-TN), “Except a skeletal strength of vehicles carrying essential goods, all the other vehicles, about 4.5 lakh, are not operated in Tamil Nadu.”

The truck operators have demanded the Centre to announce compensation for crew of vehicles ferrying essential goods, as it did for health workers. “We call upon the Centre to include crew of trucks transporting essential goods in the list of staff eligible for compensation during the fight against coronavirus,” Shanmugappa urged. Meanwhile, operation of bulk LPG tankers has witnessed drop of about 30 per cent in the southern region due to unavailability of drivers, industry sources said.

As many as 5,100 LPG bullet tankers are being operated in southern States, attached to Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association (SRBLPGTOA) based at Namakkal. “Several drivers are afraid of running the bullet tankers fearing contracting the virus. About 30 per cent vehicles cannot be operated following the lockdown,” said a fleet owner. He said supply can be maintained to meet the demand for a period of 15 days without delay, yet, things may change if the lockdown is prolonged.