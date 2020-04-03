STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant nurse travels 250 km to Ramanathapuram amid COVID-19 lockdown to join duty

How a female nurse who is eight months pregnant finally managed to reach Ramanathapuram from Tiruchy by car on Thursday is a story in itself.

Published: 03rd April 2020 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 09:56 AM

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: How a female nurse who is eight months pregnant finally managed to reach Ramanathapuram from Tiruchy by car on Thursday is a story in itself. She made the trip after receiving an offer letter that mandated her to join duty in a primary health centre (PHC) there within three days.

S Vinothini (25), a resident of Ramanathapuram, was working as a nurse at a private hospital in Tiruchy. On Wednesday afternoon, she received a call from the Joint Director (JD) of Health Services from Ramanathapuram informing her she was selected for a nursing post on contract basis in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help of DYFI district secretary P Lenin, they approached Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan and requested his help in a time of urgency. On the instruction from the minister, Collector S Sivarasu on Thursday issued her a pass that allowed her to cross through districts during the lockdown. The woman along with her husband rented a car and started from Tiruchy and reached the destination, 250km away, at around 3.30 pm.

