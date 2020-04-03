STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu 21 government hospitals for COVID-19 treatment amid rising cases in state

In addition, each district should also have one exclusive facility for quarantine purposes preferably inside the health facility, the government said in its order.

Published: 03rd April 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image used for representation. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has notified as many as 21 State-run hospitals including the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, one of the oldest institutions in the country as designated hospitals for treating coronavirus patients.

All the four government-run medical college hospitals here, the TN Government multi-speciality hospital at Omandurar Estate, the RGGGH, Stanley Medical College hospital and the Kilpauk Medical College hospital will cater to Chennai, and adjoining districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet.

COVID-19 LIVE | India tally of confirmed cases cross 2300, death toll touches 56

Besides the hospitals here, the government medical college hospitals in 16 other districts including Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, Vellore, Salem, Erode (IRT Perundurai), Thanjavur and Kanyakumari were designated by the government for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In Coimbatore, the Government ESI Hospital (GEH) is the designated facility to treat the virus cases and people testing positive from nearby Tirupur and the Nilgiris will also be treated at the GEH.

A government order said that the government hereby directs that all COVID-19 positive cases shall be referred to the above exclusively designated COVID-19 hospitals as soon as the test results confirm positive, without any delay, duly following all transfer protocols as per guidelines of the Centre.

All 37 districts shall have thier own exclusive isolation room for admission and treating influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness patients, the order said.

In addition, each district should also have one exclusive facility for quarantine purposes preferably inside the health facility, the government said in its order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll Coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp