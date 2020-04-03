STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruchy railway division transports 23 tonnes of food grains in a week

Railways has started playing a major role in ensuring transportation of food grains from the delta region to various districts in Tamil Nadu in the midst of the ongoing lockdown.

Published: 03rd April 2020 12:09 PM

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Railways has started playing a major role in ensuring transportation of food grains from the delta region to various districts in Tamil Nadu in the midst of the ongoing lockdown. According to sources, last week, (from March 22 to March 31), Tiruchy railway division transported 23,538.2 tonnes of rice and paddy from central Tamil Nadu to various places across the State. Apart from transportation of food grains, the division also transported coal to most major power plants in Puduchattiram and Mettur. Apart from this, 41,546.4 tonnes of lignite were transported from Vadalur to TAQA Neyveli Power Company.

Sources said Railways is working in close coordination with the government to ensure the transportation of grains. Tiruchy railway division officials deployed across the agricultural belt in the State have taken necessary measures to ensure round-the-clock movement of freight. "The Railway Control Office in Tiruchy is monitoring train movements in 91 stations across Tiruchy division. Every day, we are making sure that there is sufficient staff at the control office. Even if an employee is unable to join duty, it would be immediately informed to the administrative team and someone made available for the control centre. Though some of our employees are facing inconvenience in reaching office due to the lockdown, the  coordination in our team has helped in managing operations without any issues," a senior official said.

In fact, Tiruchy division on March 20 itself directed its administrative officials to come up with a schedule to implement a work from home (WFH) system for 50 per cent of  employees. Sources said this has helped the division in managing the workforce during the lockdown. "The Railway Board had already directed to reduce footfall in offices and permit WFH for non-essential employees. So, even before the lockdown, we had set a schedule for WFH. This preparedness helped ensure sufficient staff in all operational facilities. Even if some of our staff are unable  to come, we have another team ready to join duty. The preparedness helped us manage well," an official said.

Sources said the division has started preparing to handle more freight in the coming days. "Even if there is an increase in freight movement, we have sufficient staff to manage operations. Some  clients are also requesting more time to clear goods unloaded at railway premises. We are also giving sufficient time to them due to the lockdown. Even if the State government wants to transport more food grains, we can handle the load," said officials.

