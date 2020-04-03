STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Who will insure those who ensure food?

Farmers and farm labourer representatives have requested the Central and State governments to initiate a special scheme for health insurance for them for coronavirus.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers and farm labourer representatives have requested the Central and State governments to initiate a special scheme for health insurance for them for coronavirus.

Farming and farm works have now resumed in Tamil Nadu’s delta districts after the State government go-ahead. Workers are looking for more opportunities to work in fields of their respective villages or those nearby. Their representatives, however, have raised concerns about guaranteeing their health and welfare while working in the fields as the coronavirus tally keeps increasing.

“Farm labourers have to toil more than others. They need to work to earn their daily bread but also have chances of becoming ill if they come in contact with machinery, shovels, crowbars, basins or  vehicles like mini-trucks, and tractor-trailers, as they travel in groups. It is hard to find protective gear  in rural areas. Workers like them need an insurance scheme for this virus so they can get treatment or in case they die,” said SC Ganapathi, a farm labourer representative.

Thousands of farm workers are unable to avail protective masks and sanitisers, even though they have been declared essential commodities.  Men and women turn up at work with handkerchiefs or pieces of cloth in place of a mask. These are reused and not often washed. They can only wash their hands and maintain social distancing at work. “There is already the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and Prime Minister’s Insurance Scheme. But are they sufficient or updated to insure the health of everyone against a disease like coronavirus which can spread through community transmission? There is already a lack of awareness at the rural level. Farm workers and other labourers need to be covered and insured,” said V Ramalingam,  a Thamizh Maanila Vivasaya Thozhilaar Sangam leader.

Farmers across delta districts are presently cultivating pulses such as urad and mung beans. They are also cultivating crops like cotton and groundnut.  Some are doing summer paddy cultivation in places like Thalaignayiru in Nagapattinam district. Farm workers are engaged in  transplantation of saplings, spraying pesticides, weeding, reaping, threshing collection and packing.

T Rajasekar, a retired divisional manager of an insurance company based in Thanjavur, said,  “Insurance is basically sharing of risk by stakeholders. Life insurance should be for everyone but there is lack of awareness at the rural level.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
farm labourer Farmers
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp