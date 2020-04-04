STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18 new positive cases in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet, all linked Tablighi Jamaat meet

The containment activities are being taken up in five taluks in Ranipet district from where positive cases have been reported.

Published: 04th April 2020 09:15 PM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: In a highest single-day jump, Ranipet district recorded 18 positive cases for COVID-19 on Saturday. All the eighteen patients had visited the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet.

The number of positive cases rose to 23 in the district.

"We took tests for 21 persons, of them 18 have tested positive. They are already in quarantine observation. They have been moved to an isolation treatment facility as soon as the results were received," Ranipet district Collector S Divyadharshini said.

The district had already registered five positive cases.

The collector informed, "All the positive cases will be shifted to medical college which is well equipped to deal with all complications, if arise."

The persons who tested positive are from Visharam, Arcot, Kalmelkuppam and Banavaram.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The containment activities are being taken up in five taluks in Ranipet district from where positive cases have been reported.

As many as 392 persons having international travel history were brought under surveillance and of them, 24 persons have completed the mandatory 28 days quarantine period.

Meanwhile, four more persons with travel history were admitted at Ambur government hospital, three of them from Solur village, sources said.

They had visited Bangladesh and Qatar recently.

In Ambur, 13 persons who had visited Delhi Tablighi Jamaat, were quarantined already and 7 of them had tested positive, the sources noted.

