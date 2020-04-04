CM Palaniswami warns of strict action against lockdown violators

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those violating the lockdown can no longer expect any leniency from the police, and will have to face strict action, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday. “Despite the government being kind to the public to maximum possible extent, the number of people unnecessarily roaming the streets hasn’t come down. If people fail to respect the government’s gesture, there will be no option for us other than taking strict action,” Palaniswami said after inspecting three relief camps housing migrant workers.

“Till date, a total of 45,046 cases have been registered against those who came out of their houses violating Section 144. As many as 50,393 persons were arrested and released on bail. A total of 37,760 vehicles have been seized. So far, 92 cases have been registered for spreading rumour.”

Stating that the government was duty bound to protecting every individual, Palaniswami said, “Right from day one, we have been insisting on maintaining social distance. However, some people are not understanding the seriousness. From now on, the law will take its course.”

Pointing out that people should not go to shops every day to buy essential commodities, he said, “They can buy vegetables and groceries required for a week so that they don’t go out every day.” The CM said as many as 1,34,569 workers from other States, including Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, have been working in Tamil Nadu and the government has been extending all assistance to them.

“A separate team of officials is working for the welfare of workers from Tamil Nadu stranded in other States. We have also conveyed to those States that Tamil Nadu government will bear the expenses incurred for extending assistance to our workers,” Palaniswami said responding to a query.

On whether salary of government employees would be cut, he said, “Except a few industries, most units are not functioning. Large establishments are not working too. So, revenue through GST has been severely affected. Despite all these, salary for government employees will not be deducted.” He also said all accredited journalists will be given Rs 3,000 as they are working hard during such a critical time.