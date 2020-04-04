COVID-19: Three more who returned from Tablighi Jamaat meet test positive in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A day after reporting two positive COVID-19 cases, three more people tested positive in Vellore on Saturday, taking the tally to six so far.

The three are from RN Palayam, Karugamputhur and Ditter Line.

The men, aged 41, 53, and 49, were part of a group of 26 people who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi. They have been admitted to the Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH), Adukamparai.

On Friday, two people aged 39 and 25 from Kaspa and Chinna Allapuram tested positive for COVID-19.

Apart from these five cases, a priest residing at Barneespuram in Katpadi had tested positive. He had an international travel history.

All the localities from where positive cases were reported are being disinfected on a massive scale as part of the containment plan, officials said.

These places have been locked and contacts of the patients are being quarantined at home.

Meanwhile, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL)’s Boiler Auxilliaries Plant located in Ranipet has donated a customized disinfectant sprayer equipment, with a capacity to pump out 2000 litres of liquid in 105 minutes, to Vellore district.

Officials stated that the equipment mounted on a mini-goods vehicle was deployed on Saturday for mass sanitizing work in lockdown localities.