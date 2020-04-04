STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Curfew dampens hopes of banana leaf cultivators

It is to note that as much 50,000 acres is used for cultivating banana leaves in delta districts alone.  

Published: 04th April 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Several bundles of banana leaves are decomposing in markets these days. Due to the lockdown, two major buyers — ­ restaurants and catering services — are staying away from procuring it. This has pushed the cultivators to the verge of heavy loss.

“We have invested several lakhs of rupees into this and now all of it is going into waste. Apart from the closure of local business, we are unable to transport it to other districts or states. We are just letting the crops die without harvesting it as it requires spending more money on labour,” said Gopinath, a banana leaf cultivator from the district.

While the government allows transport of essential commodities, cultivators say that it is of little use to them as most of them do not predominantly use lorries for transportation.

Mathi Alagan, one of the leading exporter from the delta regions said, “Our major transport is through omni private buses. They cost `50-60 for each bundle. However, they are not available for service now. Also, banana leaves have short shelf life.”

It is to note that as much 50,000 acres is used for cultivating banana leaves in delta districts alone.  
On the other hand, meeting the needs of labourers has become an added pressure for few large scale producers.

Mathi Alagan, “Majority of the works are done by labourers. We have more than 20 laborers along with their families living with us. With no income, we are struggling to take care of their needs as well.”

Little help from govt move
While the government allows transport of essential commodities, banana leaf cultivators say that the concession is of little use to them as most of the leaf cultivators do not use lorries and instead relied on mini omni buses

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp