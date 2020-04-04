Police attacked while dispersing crowd at mosque

By Express News Service

TENKASI/COIMBATORE/RANIPET: The fight against COVID-19 in the State got a communal tint on Friday after a few policemen, who tried to disperse a mob gathered at a mosque in Tenkasi, were attacked. Four people were arrested in connection with the case and the personnel had to resort to a lathi-charge.

According to police, around 500 people gathered at a mosque in Nadupettai area of Tenkasi for Friday prayers, despite the lockdown. Immediately, a team rushed to the spot to announced on the megaphone, asking the people to disperse. “Suddenly, a group of people started attacking us with chairs, and four personnel were injured in the melee,” said a policeman. A lathi-charge followed, after which the mob dispersed.

In Coimbatore, the district joint secretary of the Bajrang Dal, D Satishkumar, was arrested for inciting communal hatred through a post on his Facebook page. He was booked for holding a particular community responsible for the disease spread.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary swung into action and held talks with various community leaders.

He requested them to appeal to members of community not to visit places of worship. Across the State, District Collectors too held similar meetings with local leaders from all faiths. The discussions centred around the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the State and upcoming festivals, including Easter.

Dr K Meshach Raja, Bishop of Church of Episcopal Fellowship International Diocese, Chennai said: “the government must stop the malicious propaganda that COVID-19 was being spread by Muslims. Giving a religious colour to an infectious disease would be worse than the virus responsible for the disease.” Mohammed Mansoor of Federation of Muslim Organisations, echoed similar views.