STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Police attacked while dispersing crowd at mosque

In Coimbatore, the district joint secretary of the Bajrang Dal, D Satishkumar, was arrested for inciting communal hatred through a post on his Facebook page.

Published: 04th April 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

TENKASI/COIMBATORE/RANIPET: The fight against COVID-19 in the State got a communal tint on Friday after a few policemen, who tried to disperse a mob gathered at a mosque in Tenkasi, were attacked. Four people were arrested in connection with the case and the personnel had to resort to a lathi-charge.

According to police, around 500 people gathered at a mosque in Nadupettai area of Tenkasi for Friday prayers, despite the lockdown. Immediately, a team rushed to the spot to announced on the megaphone, asking the people to disperse. “Suddenly, a group of people started attacking us with chairs, and four personnel were injured in the melee,” said a policeman. A lathi-charge followed, after which the mob dispersed.   

In Coimbatore, the district joint secretary of the Bajrang Dal, D Satishkumar, was arrested for inciting communal hatred through a post on his Facebook page. He was booked for holding a particular community responsible for the disease spread.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary swung into action and held talks with various community leaders.  
He requested them to appeal to members of community not to visit places of worship. Across the State, District Collectors too held similar meetings with local leaders from all faiths. The discussions centred around the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the State and upcoming festivals, including Easter.
Dr K Meshach Raja, Bishop of Church of Episcopal Fellowship International Diocese, Chennai said: “the government must stop the malicious propaganda that COVID-19 was being spread by Muslims.  Giving a religious colour to an infectious disease would be worse than the virus responsible for the disease.” Mohammed Mansoor of Federation of Muslim Organisations, echoed similar views.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 mosque Tenkasi Coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp