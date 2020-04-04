Tamil Nadu CM comes to rescue of people from Assam, Bihar stranded in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who has been very active on Twitter to help those in need during the lockdown period, on Saturday, came to the rescue of people from Assam and Bihar following a request made by Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi.

Gogoi, in his tweet, said these people from Assam and Bihar were staying at Akshaya guest house in Chennai. Within a couple of hours, Palaniswami responded, saying they would be provided all assistance at the earliest. He also directed the Chennai Corporation to provide necessary support to them immediately.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a video message, said he came across a rumour that Kerala government had sealed all its roads bordering Tamil Nadu in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases. "We never intended such an action as we think the people of Tamil Nadu as our brothers and sisters," he said.

Thanking his Kerala counterpart, Palaniswami, tagging the video of Pinarayi Vijayan, tweeted: "I am happy to note that Kerala State treats the people of Tamil Nadu as their brothers and sisters. I promise that in all joys and adversities, Tamil Nadu will support the people of Kerala."