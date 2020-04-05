21 police personnel residing in COVID-19 confinement zone home quarantined in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 21 policemen who were found residing in containment zones , where some positive symptomatic cases of Corona Virus Disease (COVID 19) have been diagnosed by the Puducherry Health Department have been ordered to go on home quarantine.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rahul Alwal, in his order on Sunday, said that positive cases were from Ariyankuppam and Thirubhuvanai police station limits and those zones of the affected areas have been made confinement zones.

11 police personnel of South-sub-Division(Ariyankuppam Police station Limit) and ten from West sub-division (Thirubhuvani police station limit) are found to be residing in the containment zone. This includes two inspectors, one sub-inspector.

Listing out the police personnel, the SSP ordered them to remain in home quarantine and stay in their home only, as their residential area are already declared as containment zone. They shouldn't at any cost leave their home until the area is withdrawn from the list of containment zones.They should render necessary co-operation to the health workers, Alwal said.

The police personnel shall be treated as 'on duty' and Home guards will be paid the necessary honorarium, he said.

Unfortunately, this has reduced the strength of already strained workforce which stands at 3500 in all regions of the UT.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy went around the city distributing masks to policemen standing on duty on the roads without wearing the mask on Sunday.