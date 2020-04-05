STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

A 1,000-km journey home on foot and trucks

On Saturday afternoon, seven tired young men were walking on the Cauvery bridge near Thiruvanaikoil.

Published: 05th April 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

The seven men crossed Maharashtra, Karnataka and reached Tiruchy in 4 days. They said they faced the most difficulty in terms of transportation after reaching Tamil Nadu | Express

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: On Saturday afternoon, seven tired young men were walking on the Cauvery bridge near Thiruvanaikoil. They had just completed a 1000 km journey from Solapur in Maharashtra to Tiruchy. 
Arun, who runs a photo studio here spotted these boys. Looking at their state, he stopped and asked them where they were going. Hailing from places in Thiruvarur & Nagapatinam, these men were on their last leg to home. Arun immediately contacted the Collector and got the permission to ferry these men. He then gave them food and refreshments.

“I saw these boys on the Cauvery bridge on Saturday afternoon. They looked worn out. I asked them where they were going. I wanted to help them so I got the permission to drive them home,” said Arun of In Out studio. Working in a company that manufactures agri products in Solapur, these boys wanted to return home during the lockdown, despite being given proper food and accommodation. 

“We were all placed together with 100 other people. We were also being given food. However, our families were worried as Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India. We were also scared of being there with so many people. So we decided to come back home,” said 20 year old Rahul, one of the boys who came back.

22 of these men working in Solapur left from there on 29th March with some clothes and water. They walked, took lifts from people who were willing to help, sat in lorries, heavy transport vehicles and reached Musiri. They say they faced the most difficulty in terms of transportation after reaching Tamil Nadu. They walked from Musiri to Tiruchy. 

They crossed Maharashtra, Karnataka and reached Tiruchy in 4 days.“We managed with whatever food we got on the way and slept under any roof we could find. Our employer was helpful so we would not lose our jobs. We just wanted to come back home,” said another boy from the group. They plan to return to Maharashtra post the lockdown. All of them are qualified and have completed B.Sc, M.Sc or Engineering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp