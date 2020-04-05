STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police gather a crowd, and tell them not to crowd

The irony of the situation was lost on the good-hearted souls, who probably conducted the exercise with the best of intentions.   

Social distancing went for a toss when hundreds of people assembled at Sulur junction to witness the awareness programme conducted by police | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: How do you enforce a lockdown? When police personnel across the country are grappling with that question, those in the Sulur police station had one ‘bright’ spark. They decided to organise street plays and dances in front of a gathering of over 100 people. The irony of the situation was lost on the good-hearted souls, who probably conducted the exercise with the best of intentions.   

The Sulur police and the town panchayat authorities together organised the ‘awareness’ programme on Kalangal road near Sulur junction. They played remixed songs on coronavirus over the loud speakers and invited public, local politicos, and officials to assemble at the spot. Professional dancers and street play artistes entertained the gathering. To hell with the idea of social distancing.

Beckoned with music and dance, hundreds of obedient citizens did assemble on that narrow road. “While the government is appealing to people to avoid crowds, the policemen themselves violated the curfew guidelines and created an opportunity for the virus to spread,” said a Sulur resident. DSP K Balamurugan assured that the 100-odd people maintained enough distance between each other on that narrow road. “It was done only to create awareness,” he said. It was just on Friday that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his displeasure over people not maintaining social distance.

