Tamil Nadu people can buy essentials only between 6 am to 1 pm now

CHENNAI: Now, people will be allowed to buy essentials only between 6 am and 1 pm, officials announced on Saturday as part of measures initiated to further tighten the lockdown in the State in view of a whopping 485 people testing positive for COVID-19.

With the disease outbreak being given a communal colour by certain faction, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to people not to do so.

"Stop treating infected people with hatred. A virus can infect anyone, irrespective of their caste, religion or creed," he said. "Treat such persons with love and compassion."

Chief Minister said the Chief Secretary K Shanmugam had met with various religious leaders on Friday and sought the cooperation of their communities in the fight against the outbreak.

Further, the religious leaders were requested to cooperate to establish facilities required for isolating the infected persons. Schools, colleges and other facilities under their control could be used to establish these facilities.

The information in this regard should be passed on to the Corporation Commissioner in Chennai district and District Collectors in other districts.

With his Twitter account now becoming active, Palaniswami on Saturday reached out to migrant workers from Bihar and Assam staying in Chennai.

Responding to a tweet from Assamese Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, stating that migrant workers from his state were staying at a guest house in Chennai and they need help, the CM assured assistance at the earliest. He directed the civic body officials to provide necessary support.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a video message, said he came across a rumour that Kerala government had sealed all its roads bordering Tamil Nadu in view of COVID-19 outbreak. "We never intended such an action as we consider the people of Tamil Nadu as our brothers and sisters," the Kerala CM said.

In response, Palaniswami, tagging the video of Pinarayi Vijayan, tweeted: "I am happy to note that Kerala treats the people of Tamil Nadu as their brothers and sisters. I promise that in all joys and adversities, Tamil Nadu will support the people of Kerala."

Responding to Palaniswami, the Kerala CM tweeted: "The relationship between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is bonded in love, brotherhood, history, language and culture. People who make fake news can't fathom the depth of the relationship between the two States. Together we will overcome the challenges. Love and respect."