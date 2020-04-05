STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu people can buy essentials only between 6 am to 1 pm now

Further, the religious leaders were requested to cooperate to establish facilities required for isolating the infected persons.

Published: 05th April 2020 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Grocery store

For representational purposes (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now, people will be allowed to buy essentials only between 6 am and 1 pm, officials announced on Saturday as part of measures initiated to further tighten the lockdown in the State in view of a whopping 485 people testing positive for COVID-19.

With the disease outbreak being given a communal colour by certain faction, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to people not to do so. 

"Stop treating infected people with hatred. A virus can infect anyone, irrespective of their caste, religion or creed," he said. "Treat such persons with love and compassion."

Chief Minister said the Chief Secretary K Shanmugam had met with various religious leaders on Friday and sought the cooperation of their communities in the fight against the outbreak.

Further, the religious leaders were requested to cooperate to establish facilities required for isolating the infected persons. Schools, colleges and other facilities under their control could be used to establish these facilities.

The information in this regard should be passed on to the Corporation Commissioner in Chennai district and District Collectors in other districts. 

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

With his Twitter account now becoming active, Palaniswami on Saturday reached out to migrant workers from Bihar and Assam staying in Chennai.

Responding to a tweet from Assamese Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, stating that migrant workers from his state were staying at a guest house in Chennai and they need help, the CM assured assistance at the earliest. He directed the civic body officials to provide necessary support.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a video message, said he came across a rumour that Kerala government had sealed all its roads bordering Tamil Nadu in view of COVID-19 outbreak. "We never intended such an action as we consider the people of Tamil Nadu as our brothers and sisters," the Kerala CM said.

In response, Palaniswami, tagging the video of Pinarayi Vijayan, tweeted: "I am happy to note that Kerala treats the people of Tamil Nadu as their brothers and sisters. I promise that in all joys and adversities, Tamil Nadu will support the people of Kerala."

Responding to Palaniswami, the Kerala CM tweeted: "The relationship between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is bonded in love, brotherhood, history, language and culture. People who make fake news can't fathom the depth of the relationship between the two States. Together we will overcome the challenges. Love and respect."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu essential goods grocery store lockdown timings coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp