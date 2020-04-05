STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three more lives: No liquor brings deaths in grim ways

For some, alcohol was the ‘wormhole’ that served as a means of escape from reality.

A closed TASMAC outlet in Tiruchy on Saturday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/PUDUKKOTTAI: For some, alcohol was the ‘wormhole’ that served as a means of escape from reality. That ended 11 days ago, when the lockdown was announced. In a fishing hamlet in Pudukkottai, three men deprived of alcohol consumed aftershave lotion with soda. Two of them died, while the third is battling for his life.

The incident comes amid rampant reports of alcoholics trying to break into TASMAC outlets across the State. In another incident in Ennore in Chennai, a man who was depressed with the non-availability of alcohol was taking his frustration out on his family. In a skirmish during which he attempted to stab his younger son, the elder son intervened and allegedly hacked the father to death to protect his brother. The incidents have reopened the debate over alcohol being an essential commodity. 

Experts concerned as 3 more lives lost to ‘temp prohibition’ 

In a shocking case, two alcoholics deprived of liquor for the last 11 days due to the lockdown, died after drinking aftershave lotion mixed with soda. The incident, which happened in a fishing hamlet in Pudukkottai, has again triggered the debate about liquor stores being considered an essential service. 
Arun Pandian (27) and his friends Anwar Raja (33) and Hasan Mydeen (35) were fishermen in Kottaipattinam. Unable to find alcohol, they were getting desperate over the days. Recently, they heard from someone that aftershave can be used as a substitute for booze, and decided to try the trick. 

They are said to have mixed the liquid with soda and consumed it. Arun and Hasan are dead, while Anwar is battling for life. He has been shifted from Manamelkudi to Aranthangi GH. The incident comes amid rampant reports of alcoholics trying to break into TASMAC outlets across the State. Lakhs worth liquor has been stolen in the last several days.  Two such incidents were reported from Tiruvallur district on Friday night. Six persons were arrested by the police. In the first incident in Gummidipoondi, two men drilled a hole into the shop wall and stole bottles. They were spotted by a local while loading the stock into a minivan. He alerted the cops and the duo was nabbed. 

In the second incident in Kakkalur, a TASMAC outlet supervisor himself was caught for helping three of his friends burgle a shop. They were caught while loading around 400 bottles into a car. They allegedly wanted to sell the stock in the black market. Meanwhile, there are also reports of local brewing of illicit alcohol. “Till recently, booze was available in the black market for a much higher price,” says a consumer from Tiruchy. “Now, even they are running out of stock.” Patients exhibiting withdrawal symptoms have caused concerns among their family members.   

“Restlessness, palpitation, anxiety, anger outburst, irritability, sleep disturbances, mood swing and hand tremors are common symptoms of alcohol withdrawal,” says Karthik Deivanayam, Pudukkottai Mental Health Officer. “Dependents could resort to alternative risky behaviour, which could be life threatening.” In such a shocking case in Ennore, Chennai, an alcoholic man who was depressed without alcohol, stabbed his son. To save his brother’s life, the victim’s elder sibling allegedly hacked his father to death. The incident has sent tremors across the locality. Nagaraj, the deceased, was an alcoholic and was having a tough time since the liquor stores closed down. He started taking his frustration out on his family, say the police.

