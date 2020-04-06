STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

10-month-old baby among five COVID-19 patients discharged in Coimbatore

Meanwhile, with 22 out of 29 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday living within the city limits, the health department is planning to conduct a rigorous containment survey.

Published: 06th April 2020 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

The donors are doctors and nurses who have recovered from the disease for 10 days at the Jiangxia District's No. 1 people's hospital and traditional Chinese medicine hospital.

The health department would reach out to the residents in the aforesaid areas to identify fever symptoms among the people. (Photo | AP)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Five patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 and were being treated at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, were discharged on Monday after samples came back negative for coronavirus in two consecutive tests.

Among the five patients who were discharged were a 26-year-old woman who had returned from Spain, a 48-year-old man from Tirupur who had returned from the UK, a 29-year-old railway doctor, her 10-month-old baby boy, and their domestic worker. The doctor had contracted the infection while on duty when she had contact with one of the patients in Erode who tested positive for COVID-19.  

"Following the completion of the isolation period at the hospital, their samples were tested. For the second time, their samples were either sent to Guindy or other testing centres for confirmation," a senior official at ESI Hospital said. 

Collector K Rajamani confirmed the developments and said the discharged patients had been asked to remain under house quarantine for 28 days.

COVID-19 LIVE | With 704 new cases and 111 deaths, India sees biggest one-day spike in last 24 hours

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 patients reported from Coimbatore district reached 59 on Monday, with a 52-year-old man working as a railway engineer with Southern Railway testing positive.
Health department sources said the patient was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago after he developed breathing issues.

Sources said the man had recently travelled to Salem to bring his pregnant daughter to his house in Podanur. After he tested positive, he was referred to ESI Hospital on Monday; his family members are being monitored.

As 22 out of 29 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday living within the city limits, the health department is planning to conduct a rigorous containment survey in some localities to identify residents with symptoms of viral infection.

Some of the containment zones declared in major areas of Coimbatore city are in KK Pudur, Cheranmanagar, Vilankuruchi, Podanur, Sundarapuram, Ukkadam, RS Puram and Kuniamuthur. The containment survey is also underway at some areas in Mettupalayam, Annur, Pollachi, Anamalai and Madukkarai.

The health department would reach out to the residents in the aforesaid areas to identify fever symptoms among the people. 

Collector K Rajamani told TNIE the residents may not be allowed outside the containment zones during the ongoing survey. He said, 'The revenue department has been asked to help residents purchase essential commodities with the latter's money. The products would be handed over to them at the border of the containment zones.'

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus in India Coronavirus death toll
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp