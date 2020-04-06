10-month-old baby among five COVID-19 patients discharged in Coimbatore

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Five patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 and were being treated at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore, were discharged on Monday after samples came back negative for coronavirus in two consecutive tests.



Among the five patients who were discharged were a 26-year-old woman who had returned from Spain, a 48-year-old man from Tirupur who had returned from the UK, a 29-year-old railway doctor, her 10-month-old baby boy, and their domestic worker. The doctor had contracted the infection while on duty when she had contact with one of the patients in Erode who tested positive for COVID-19.

"Following the completion of the isolation period at the hospital, their samples were tested. For the second time, their samples were either sent to Guindy or other testing centres for confirmation," a senior official at ESI Hospital said.



Collector K Rajamani confirmed the developments and said the discharged patients had been asked to remain under house quarantine for 28 days.



COVID-19 LIVE | With 704 new cases and 111 deaths, India sees biggest one-day spike in last 24 hours

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 patients reported from Coimbatore district reached 59 on Monday, with a 52-year-old man working as a railway engineer with Southern Railway testing positive.

Health department sources said the patient was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago after he developed breathing issues.

Sources said the man had recently travelled to Salem to bring his pregnant daughter to his house in Podanur. After he tested positive, he was referred to ESI Hospital on Monday; his family members are being monitored.



As 22 out of 29 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday living within the city limits, the health department is planning to conduct a rigorous containment survey in some localities to identify residents with symptoms of viral infection.

Some of the containment zones declared in major areas of Coimbatore city are in KK Pudur, Cheranmanagar, Vilankuruchi, Podanur, Sundarapuram, Ukkadam, RS Puram and Kuniamuthur. The containment survey is also underway at some areas in Mettupalayam, Annur, Pollachi, Anamalai and Madukkarai.

The health department would reach out to the residents in the aforesaid areas to identify fever symptoms among the people.

Collector K Rajamani told TNIE the residents may not be allowed outside the containment zones during the ongoing survey. He said, 'The revenue department has been asked to help residents purchase essential commodities with the latter's money. The products would be handed over to them at the border of the containment zones.'