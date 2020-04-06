STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good Samaritans in Vellore rescue stray animals from starvation during COVID-19 lockdown

“We have been feeding stray dogs, monkeys and cattle. We prepare and distribute food to about 400 animals per day,” said S Ramesh, secretary of New World Animal Rescue (NWAR).

Volunteers attached to New World Animal Rescue (NWAR) have come forward to feed the stray animals.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: With the streets deserted during the current lockdown to fight COVID-19, stray animals cannot expect anybody to feed them. But some Good Samaritans in Vellore district have swung into action to save them from starvation.

Volunteers attached to New World Animal Rescue (NWAR) have come forward to feed the stray animals. A group of thirty men, led by the chairman of the organization, S Sukumar, have been preparing food and distributing them at different places to feed the animals.

“We have been feeding stray dogs, monkeys and cattle. We prepare and distribute food to about 400 animals per day,” said S Ramesh, secretary of NWAR.

On Sunday, the volunteers fed dogs in several places including Gudiyatham and Pallikonda, and on Monday, they gave away food to stray dogs in Vellore city.

A physiotherapist, Punitha, based at Kalputhur in Katpadi, has also chipped in with food items to feed the starving stray dogs.

With the help of her family members and friends, she is providing food for stray dogs in Katpadi, Gudiyatham and Vellore city.

Dr Ravishankar, a veterinary assistant surgeon, attached to the Polyclinic in Vellore city, is also feeding stray animals in the city.

Regional joint director (RJD) of Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) J Navaneethakrishan, who is coordinating the charitable activities, said that the volunteers are spending from their own pockets as of now, and if animal lovers come forward to share funds, it will help reach out to a large number of animals.

“The volunteers are sharing the expenses among them. If animal lovers come forward to contribute funds, it will help prepare so much of food and feed more stray animals,” he appealed.

Animal lovers can contact 1962, 1800 425 5880, 9445001131 for donations. The public can also call the helpline to share information on stranded stray animals.

Officials of the AHD are also taking steps to provide food for stray monkeys, which have barged into habitations migrating from the Hills temple to Sholingur town looking for food amid the lockdown.

