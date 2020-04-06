STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

More areas in Tiruchy designated as containment zones

A group of 71 people who took part in the  Tablighi Jamaat event and placed under observation at the MGMGH were on Sunday shifted to a quarantine facility created at a private college in the city.

Published: 06th April 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A group of 71 people who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat event and placed under observation at the MGMGH were on Sunday shifted to a quarantine facility created at a private college in the city as they tested negative for COVID-19.  They would stay in the college for the rest of the 14-day quarantine period.

Sources added that one of the members tried to escape from the hospital on Saturday night. He was traced by police and brought back.  Currently, there are 20

COVID-19 positive cases in the hospital and their condition is stable.

The district administration, on Sunday, announced more localities as containment areas from where COVID-19 positive cases were reported.  These included parts of Alwarthopu, Thillainagar and Woraiyur. Police used metal barricades and ropes to seal roads leading to the quarantined areas, District Collector S Sivarasu told TNIE.

He added that shops in the containment areas may continue to operate and sell essential items.

On concerns raised by traders and milk delivery persons that they may not be allowed to bring in stock, the Collector assured them that they can bring in stock from outside. Further, he appealed to residents of the localities not to panic over supply of essentials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 quarantine facility Tablighi Jamaat
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp