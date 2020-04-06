More areas in Tiruchy designated as containment zones

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A group of 71 people who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat event and placed under observation at the MGMGH were on Sunday shifted to a quarantine facility created at a private college in the city as they tested negative for COVID-19. They would stay in the college for the rest of the 14-day quarantine period.

Sources added that one of the members tried to escape from the hospital on Saturday night. He was traced by police and brought back. Currently, there are 20

COVID-19 positive cases in the hospital and their condition is stable.

The district administration, on Sunday, announced more localities as containment areas from where COVID-19 positive cases were reported. These included parts of Alwarthopu, Thillainagar and Woraiyur. Police used metal barricades and ropes to seal roads leading to the quarantined areas, District Collector S Sivarasu told TNIE.

He added that shops in the containment areas may continue to operate and sell essential items.

On concerns raised by traders and milk delivery persons that they may not be allowed to bring in stock, the Collector assured them that they can bring in stock from outside. Further, he appealed to residents of the localities not to panic over supply of essentials.