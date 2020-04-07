10 Malaysians engaged in religious preaching

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The ten Malaysians who were deboarded from a flight bound for their country at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday had engaged in religious preaching in Tenkasi, Courtallam and Vallam since March 14, according to sources.

“Residents of Johor in Malaysia, they visited India on a tourist visa and attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in March in Delhi. They reached Tenkasi on March 14 and met several people in this district to discuss Jamaat activities. Later, they went to Courtallam and Vallam for preaching,” sources said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sugunasingh told TNIE that there was no case registered against these people in Tenkasi. “Most of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had attended the Delhi meeting on March 21-23. These ten Malaysians did not attend that particular meeting. They came to Tenkasi on March 14 and stayed here till they left for Chennai on April 3,” he said.

The 10 have now been booked in Chennai under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Foreigners Act and National Disaster Management Act.