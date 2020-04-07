STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

10 Malaysians engaged in religious preaching

“Residents of Johor in Malaysia, they visited India on a tourist visa and attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in March in Delhi.

Published: 07th April 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The ten Malaysians who were deboarded from a flight bound for their country at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday had engaged in religious preaching in Tenkasi, Courtallam and Vallam since March 14, according to sources.

“Residents of Johor in Malaysia, they visited India on a tourist visa and attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in March in Delhi. They reached Tenkasi on March 14 and met several people in this district to discuss Jamaat activities. Later, they went to Courtallam and Vallam for preaching,” sources said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sugunasingh told TNIE that there was no case registered against these people in Tenkasi. “Most of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had attended the Delhi meeting on March 21-23. These ten Malaysians did not attend that particular meeting. They came to Tenkasi on March 14 and stayed here till they left for Chennai on April 3,” he said.

The 10 have now been booked in Chennai under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Foreigners Act and National Disaster Management Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malaysians Chennai Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Coronavirus religious preaching
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp