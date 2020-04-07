75-year-old ‘assaulted’ for flouting curfew, dies

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tension prevailed in Karuppayurani on Monday after the family members of a 75-year-old man alleged that he died after police personnel assaulted him during an altercation in a bazaar. According to sources, A Abdul Rahim alias Kuttai Maraikayar from Karuppayurani was talking to his son-in-law, Shahjahan, in front of their meat shop at a bazaar.

An argument broke out between police and the duo when the former were regulating crowd. According to the man’s family members, the police, during the altercation, assaulted Abdul Rahim, who fell unconscious and later died.

However, police refuted the claim of the family members saying that Abdul Rahim fell down while he was talking to the police.Later, locals and relatives of the man staged a dharna in Karuppayurani.