Logistics logjam reduces shallot farmers to tears

Harvested shallots are left to dry in the fields with no buyers. Farmers complain that drivers charge double for transporting due to lockdown.

Published: 07th April 2020 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Harvested shallots are left to dry in the fields with no buyers. Farmers complain that drivers charge double for transporting due to lockdown. Perambalur district has topped in shallot cultivation for over a decade. Farmers in more than 150 villages cultivate it through well irrigation. These are transported to various districts including Tiruchy, Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore and also to other States. Buyers often come approach farmers to procure. Now, they have kept off fields due to transportation constraints.

It may be recalled that a few months ago there was a huge demand for shallots and its price touched Rs 150 per kg in the markets. Subsequently, many farmers started cultivating shallots. But 80 per cent of them suffered from basal rot disease. Now again, it is taken up on 3,500 hectares.

N Senthil Kumar, a farmer from Nattarmangalam said, “I spent Rs 50,000 to 60,000 per acre on five acres. At present, I have 20 tonnes left in my field. If there was no lockdown, I would have sold 10 tonnes by now,” he said, adding that buyers did not turn up. He also spoke about the transportation difficulties.

“Earlier, the cost of transporting a sack was `60. But now, it is Rs 120. The cost has doubled.”

Another farmer K Govindasamy said, “Due to the lack of adequate transport, local traders are purchasing fewer quantity and that too at a low price. Market price is Rs 60 per kg, but traders are buy it at Rs 30 to Rs 40. The government should take immediate steps to procure all the shallots from farmers.” He added that they were already facing loss due to basal rot disease and requested relief from the government.

A horticulture department official told TNIE, “Drivers have empty rides after transporting shallots at markets. This is reflected on price hike of vegetables in Uzhavar Santhai. We will take steps to help farmers.”

lockdown shallots
Coronavirus
