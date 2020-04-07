STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pulses and oil being sold at higher prices in Puducherry, find officials in surprise check

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said that field visits by officials will instill fear among traders of being caught and keep such violations under check.

Published: 07th April 2020 07:36 PM

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has said that pulses and oil are being sold at higher prices violating packaging and pricing norms in Puducherry. This was found during a surprise check by Secretary Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs R Alice Vaz along with officials of the Civil Supplies department to retail and wholesale shops.

The Superintendent of Police (Food Cell) has been directed to initiate action. The department of legal metrology under the Excise Department has been informed to increase its vigil on packaging and labeling issues.

Bedi said that field visits by officials will instill fear among traders of being caught and keep such violations under check. She advised officials to do it twice a day in different areas and spread out staff to do the same.

Already, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy warned traders of severe action if they are found to have hiked the prices of articles and are indulging in hoarding.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cash assistance of Rs 2000 is being provided to aged, infirm and differently abled directly at their door steps by postmen.

With COVID-19 cases spiralling in Tamil Nadu, all kachcha roads between TN and  Karaikal villages have been blocked by revenue functionaries with the help of local people in Karaikal, said the Lt Governor.

Besides, on the advice of Thirubuvanai police station, village youths are helping the police in enforcing the lockdown provisions.

