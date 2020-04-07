Rapid tests in Tamil Nadu from April 10: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the number of persons testing positive for coronavirus on the rise every day, Tamil Nadu is all set to implement rapid testing from April 10. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told reporters at the Secretariat on Monday that the government has placed orders for procuring one lakh rapid test kits from China, which will arrive on April 9. They will be dispatched to all districts immediately. The speciality of these kits is that results will be known within 30 minutes. He was addressing reporters after a chairing a review meeting held through a video conference with District Collectors regarding preventive measures.

Palaniswami said, “The intensity of the virus spread is gradually increasing in India. At present, there are 17 testing labs in government and private hospitals and the government has sought permission from the Centre to open 21 more labs. All medical equipment required for the additional labs have already arrived.” On the government’s readiness to face any eventuality, he said as many as 22,049 beds and 3,371 ventilators in government and private hospitals have been kept ready to treat those infected. “While orders have been placed for procuring 2,500 more ventilators, the State has sufficient number of personal protection equipment, masks and N95 masks,” Palaniswami said.

Reiterating the need for self-discipline, Palaniswami said, “If the virus spreads, the situation will be very difficult. We should learn lessons from countries like China, Italy and the United States in this regard.”

The Chief Minister said many persons had tested positive for the virus after being asymptomatic for days. “So, everyone should understand the seriousness and remain indoors till things change,” he said.

Rs 1,000 aid will be extended to unorganised sector: CM

He also said the Rs1,000 financial assistance given to construction workers, autorickshaw and taxi drivers and others will be extended to workers in unorganised sector. This includes members of Tamil Nadu Washermen Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Palmyra Workers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Workers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Handlooms Silk Weavers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Footwear, Leathers Goods Manufactory and Tannery Workers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Artists Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Goldsmiths Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Pottery Workers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare board, Tamil Nadu Powerloom Weavers Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Cooking Workers Welfare Board and Tamil Nadu Folk Artists Welfare Board.

The Chief Minister said many persons had tested positive for the virus after being asymptomatic for days. “So, everyone should understand the seriousness and remain indoors till things change,” he said.

A total of 94,873 cases have been registered in connection with violating restrictions. On TN’s demand for financial aod from the Centre, Palaniswami said the Centre had sanctioned `500 crore in the first phase.

‘Ready for eventuality’