Coimbatore cops book cases on 8 persons for failing to wear face masks

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The City Police have begun booking cases against people who fail to wear face masks, while coming out during the curfew. In this respect, the police have registered eight such cases on Monday across the city.

Police officials said that the practice is being followed only to spread awareness among the public about COVID-19.

"Although wearing masks does not completely protect people from the disease spread, making it mandatory to wear them definitely creates at least a minimal level of awareness and fear among the masses," said a police officer.

So far, the police have registered eight cases against the violators and they were booked under section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger¬ous to life) of IPC and under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act for not having proper documents. All of them were later released on bail, according to the police report.

"There are many questions about whether wearing a mask can completely prevent the spread of disease, what type of mask to wear, where to buy a proper mask, and whether to use a handkerchief instead of a mask. However, it is not the time to look at these aspects of mask usage. Health experts as well as the government have asked everyone to wear a face mask to avoid the spread of the disease. However, we are forced to register cases when some people come out of their houses without masks," the official added.