STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: 3 members of Puducherry family booked for lying to cops about man's whereabouts

Getting information from neighbours, police visited them again and after entering the house found him inside. Cases were booked against Faizal, his wife and brother. They have been home quarantined.

Published: 08th April 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

CM Narayanasamy handing over a mask to a policeman on duty in Puducherry. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Three members of a family at Sulthanpet were booked after lying to police about the whereabouts of one of them.

Police said Faizal, 39, working in Saudi Arabia returned to India last month. Before coming to Puducherry, he stayed at a Jamaat accommodation in Bengaluru and reached Puducherry on March 28.

When police reached the home after getting information, family members lied that Faizal had not returned to Puducherry and was still in Bengaluru though he was hiding in the house.

However, on information from neighbours, police visited them again and after entering the house found him inside. Cases were booked against Faizal, his wife and brother. They have been home quarantined.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Meanwhile, Puducherry police on Wednesday urged the public to inform them about anyone who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi or had returned from abroad or had any symptoms of COVID 19. The information could be provided on telephone numbers 104, 112 and 1031 and this is mandatory.

In an appeal to the people, police said those who had made foreign trips in the last two months could contract COVID-19 and such people should voluntarily come forward for a test to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Police have also booked a history-sheeter and three associates under the Explosives Act for testing a bomb in a lake at Oruvaiyar under the Mangalam police station limits. The bomb exploded in the lake causing panic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry Coronavirus Covid-19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp