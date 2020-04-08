COVID-19: 3 members of Puducherry family booked for lying to cops about man's whereabouts

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Three members of a family at Sulthanpet were booked after lying to police about the whereabouts of one of them.

Police said Faizal, 39, working in Saudi Arabia returned to India last month. Before coming to Puducherry, he stayed at a Jamaat accommodation in Bengaluru and reached Puducherry on March 28.

When police reached the home after getting information, family members lied that Faizal had not returned to Puducherry and was still in Bengaluru though he was hiding in the house.

However, on information from neighbours, police visited them again and after entering the house found him inside. Cases were booked against Faizal, his wife and brother. They have been home quarantined.

Meanwhile, Puducherry police on Wednesday urged the public to inform them about anyone who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi or had returned from abroad or had any symptoms of COVID 19. The information could be provided on telephone numbers 104, 112 and 1031 and this is mandatory.

In an appeal to the people, police said those who had made foreign trips in the last two months could contract COVID-19 and such people should voluntarily come forward for a test to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Police have also booked a history-sheeter and three associates under the Explosives Act for testing a bomb in a lake at Oruvaiyar under the Mangalam police station limits. The bomb exploded in the lake causing panic.